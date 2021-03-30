North-east firm scoops two prizes at Scottish Property Awards

A north-east architecture and planning firm scooped two awards at the Scottish Property Awards.

Halliday Fraser Munro won ‘The Business Resilience Award’ for its resilience and effectiveness at the height of the pandemic.

The firm also received ‘Development of The Year’ award alongside Hub North Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Robertson Construction for building Inverurie Community Campus.

The £55 million campus was completed last year October and replaces the former Inverurie Academy, community centre and swimming pool.

The digital award ceremony was broadcast live from Glasgow and celebrates excellence in Scottish real estate.

Managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro, David Halliday said: “We’re delighted that the judges saw the value we brought to not only Inverurie Community Campus but the town.

“Our team have shown real resilience throughout the pandemic so it’s a real asset and confidence booster to have gained recognition in such a prestigious and new award category.

“We look forward to continuing our work in communities throughout the rest of 2021.”

Throughout the pandemic, Halliday Fraser Munro continued to maintain existing portfolios while winning £100 million worth of new projects.

The annual Scottish Property Awards was founded in 2014 and judged by a panel of industry experts.

This year’s competition attracted 50 businesses who are dedicated to positive change and property development in Scotland.