North-east firm Recycl8 to take the stage at Scotland’s national innovation summit

A north-east SME is to take the stage virtually at Scotland’s Can Do Innovation Summit.

Recycl8, based in Oldmeldrum, has been named one of the most innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in the country and will secure a global online audience at the summit on Wednesday February 3.

The business is using patented bonding technology to develop a new low carbon footprint additive for concrete manufacture, using ash from waste-to-energy incinerators.

It was chosen from high-quality entrants who were asked to submit a short video demonstrating how they are building innovation into their daily practices.

Getting a spot on the Summit will give Recycl8 exposure to an audience of over 800 investors, academics, entrepreneurs and innovators. The winners will also benefit from two days of support from an Innovation Specialist at Scottish Enterprise.

This years’ Can Do Innovation Summit, a headline event of the VentureFest Scotland festival of innovation, will feature a speaker line-up of over 40 multi-sector SMEs and a range of innovation support agencies across 12 industry-led panel sessions.

Panel discussions and live Q&A sessions will run throughout the day covering a number of themes including the journey to a sustainable future; recovery and resilience; workplace culture; advance manufacturing and digitisation and Medtech/health innovation.

Dr Laura Bell, of the Can Do Innovation Summit, said: “Recent events have created huge challenges for SMEs, who will now be critical to tackling the economic and societal challenges we are facing.

“This year’s Summit has been carefully crafted to help SMEs explore opportunities to develop new and better business models and to drive sustainable competitive advantage.

“Our virtual focal point for business will help SMEs adopt new technologies, build progressive working cultures and access the right support for innovation-led recovery and growth. We have a wide selection of world-leading experts and local talent lined up to speak at the event, as well as interactive sessions which can benefit SMEs across all sectors.

“I’d also like to thank our panel of judges for selecting three excellent winners to take their well-earned place in the spotlight at the Summit on the #SMEstage. We look forward to welcoming many more SMEs on 3 February.”

The SME stage competition winners were selected by an independent panel of judges made up of senior representatives from Scottish EDGE, Innovate UK and Scottish Enterprise.

The panel was headed by Evelyn McDonald, of Scottish Edge. She said: “Judging the #SMEstage competition was a great way to start the year as it reminded us all that despite the challenges we are currently facing there are a wealth of entrepreneurs and businesses in Scotland creating new technologies to enable innovation-led recovery and growth.

“Winning the competition will give the businesses access to a wide audience which will hopefully bring useful connections and support as well as linking them into invaluable support from Scottish Enterprise.”

This is the second Summit – following a successful inaugural event in Glasgow – and is the first time to be held virtually.

For more information on the event, visit www.candoinnovation.scot