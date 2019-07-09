North-east firm raises £7,000 for Charlie House

A north-east company has raised more than £7,000 for a charity that supports children with complex disabilities.

Inverurie-based Denholm MacNamee held a quiz night and disco to raise money for the Charlie House Big Build Appeal.

Staff also organised a raffle to help boost the pot of cash donated to the charity.

Local businesses and organisations offered a range of great prizes for the raffle, including signed football shirts from AFC and Celtic and Jake Lamotta Raging Bull boxing shorts.

There was also a Hugo Boss watch, £150 gift voucher for Logie Country House and a £100 voucher for clothing store Slaters on offer.

Julie McAdams, of Denholm MacNamee, said: “We are hugely grateful to all the companies and individuals who supported our quiz night and helped us to achieve such a fantastic total on the night.

“Thanks to their generosity, we are already well on our way towards meeting our £10,000 target and will continue to work hard to raise as much as we can for this worthy cause.”

Staff from the firm will carry on their fundraising activities in a bid to smash the target.

The next event is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Daredevils Julie McAdams and Rhona Kennedy will take on a sponsored skydive, leaping from a height of 10,000ft.

Kirsty Walker, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “We were delighted to be able to attend the recent quiz night and be part of the event, after all the hard work we know the team put in to making the evening a success.

“The Denholm MacNamee team have been so enthusiastic with their fundraising efforts to date, getting the entire team involved and coming up with great ideas.

“We are very grateful for their continued support and wish them all the very best with the rest of their fundraising efforts which will go towards our Big Build Appeal.”

Denholm MacNamee pledged to support the charity throughout 2019.

So far, employees have hosted bake sales and organised a lucky squares competition, as well as hosting the quiz night at the Drouthy Laird in Inverurie.

Money raised will go towards building a new eight-bedroom facility where parents and carers can stay in the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.