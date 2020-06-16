North-east firm pledges thousands to help farm campaign

A north-east building firm has donated thousands of pounds to help save a much-loved farm.

Cala Homes has stumped up £3,000 to support Easter Anguston farm, which is operated by Aberdeen social care charity VSA.

The farm, which is located in Peterculter and provides training and work opportunities for people with additional support needs, is at risk of closing permanently as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It faces a financial hit of £10,000 a week in lost income and costs – and a campaign to save it, supported by the Evening Express, was launched.

Cala is a long-term supporter of VSA, which operates numerous sites across Aberdeen and supports people with issues including mental ill health and learning difficulties.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We have had a relationship with VSA for several years and are very pleased to be able to support its urgent appeal to protect Easter Anguston Farm during the current crisis.

“We hope our donation goes some way towards maintaining the farm so that it can continue its important work and reopen as soon as possible for people in Aberdeen and beyond to enjoy.”

As well as being an operational farm, Easter Anguston is also a community resource and has a cafe, garden centre, woodland walks and play areas.

It attracts more than 20,000 visitors a year and asks for donations rather than charging an entry fee.

Bosses at VSA fear it may not be able to open again after the current crisis if the financial gap cannot be bridged.

The charity’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “We are very grateful for the donation that Cala Homes has made towards our Easter Anguston Farm Appeal.

“This is a particularly difficult time as we are losing out on our regular sources of fundraising income due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“We have been truly humbled by people’s generosity in the face of such adversity and I cannot express enough how truly grateful we are to all of the people who have donated from across Scotland and have stepped forward to fundraise for us or have made a contribution to our appeal.”