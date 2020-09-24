North-east firm launches virtual work experience scheme

A north-east architecture firm has set up a virtual work experience scheme for students who would have missed out on placements.

Halliday Fraser Munro has launched its Virtual Studio, which will give students in architecture, planning or construction the opportunity to learn from its teams online.

The firm said many students would have been unable to complete placements or internships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing director David Halliday said: “Providing opportunities for students to develop and grow in their chosen field of architecture, planning and construction has always been an important focus for the whole team at Halliday Fraser Munro.

“Each year we have an intake of work placement and internship undergraduates across all of our offices, and we are determined that, in the absence of these face to face workplace opportunities in 2020, we provide high level, quality access to our teams for these students.

“The Virtual Studio will deliver webinars to enhance student’s knowledge of the latest topics affecting the industry and gives us the opportunity to make connections with the next generation of talent and to help them transition from the studio to the office.”