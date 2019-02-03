North-east firm installs new electric vehicle chargers

A north-east company has installed electric vehicle charging facilities at its base in Inverurie.

ANM Group received funding through Transport Scotland’s ChargePlace Scotland project, managed by the Energy Saving Trust.

Homeowners who own or use an electric or plug-in car can also apply for grant support towards the installation of a home charging unit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with Transport Scotland by installing four electric vehicle charge points at Thainstone.

“The centre is located just off the A96 and is a natural choice for the charging points.

“With a large car park and restaurant on site, it has all the necessary amenities for drivers and passengers.

“The charge points have the capability of charging up to eight vehicles at one time and will certainly benefit the local community and anybody travelling.”