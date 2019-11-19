North-east firm helps north-east residents tackle winter ice after developer starts to charge for grit

A company has stepped in to help motorists struggling with icy conditions on a north-east street.

The roads on Osprey Heights in Inverurie are not Aberdeenshire Council’s responsibility and residents have been left without grit bins.

Developer Barratt Homes had previously provided grit for free, but this year had decided to charge locals.

Now Kemnay-based Safetrade 24/7 have donated 10 of the containers, filled with salt, in a bid to improve the surface around the development.

Thomas Innes from the company said it was important for them to step in and boost safety.

He said: “Osprey Heights is really, really steep and there’s already (been) a couple of accidents.

“We heard about this and thought it was important for us to help them out. I hope it makes a huge difference.

“I know how bad it can be because I walk my dog there.”

Resident Phil Buchan said: “I’m delighted to thank Thomas Innes from Safetrade 24/7 for supplying the estate with grit bins and salt free of charge.

“Not only that but supplying the shovels for spreading it and padlocks for them too.

“It’s amazing to have a local company step forward and help in such a massive way.

“I’m looking forward to getting the bins and grit to help keep our residents safe.”