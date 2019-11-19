North-east firm helps residents tackle winter ice after developer removes grit bins

A company has stepped in to help motorists struggling with icy conditions on a north-east street.

The roads on Osprey Heights in Inverurie are not Aberdeenshire Council’s responsibility and residents have been left without grit bins.

Residents have been told they will need to pay the factor of the development for the service.

Now Kemnay-based Safetrade 24/7 have donated 10 of the containers, filled with salt, in a bid to improve the surface around the development.

Thomas Innes from the company said it was important for them to step in and boost safety.

He said: “Osprey Heights is really, really steep and there’s already (been) a couple of accidents.

“We heard about this and thought it was important for us to help them out. I hope it makes a huge difference.

“I know how bad it can be because I walk my dog there.”

Resident Phil Buchan said: “I’m delighted to thank Thomas Innes from Safetrade 24/7 for supplying the estate with grit bins and salt free of charge.

“Not only that but supplying the shovels for spreading it and padlocks for them too.

“It’s amazing to have a local company step forward and help in such a massive way.

“I’m looking forward to getting the bins and grit to help keep our residents safe.”

David Palmer, Managing Director for Barratt North Scotland, said: “We appreciate that at this time of the year we all want to be prepared for when cold snaps hit.

“We want to reassure residents at Osprey Heights that we are doing everything we can to work with the Council to establish a maintenance agreement at the development as quickly as possible, before it is fully adopted upon completion of the site.

“As a company it is our policy not to provide gritting services, as doing so makes us directly liable for any incidents that may occur.

“By providing grit bins, we are entrusting individuals with access for their own private use – something we cannot accept liability for.

“However, we have discussed the issue with the factor for Osprey Heights, and this has presented a solution that will cost just £7 per household as a one-off cost, and 20p per household for each refill.

“We believe this is a very reasonable solution that ensures everyone has access to gritting materials and provides liability coverage for everyone.”