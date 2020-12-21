North-east firm donates Christmas party budget to Aberdeen charities

A north-east business has donated its entire Christmas budget to two Aberdeen charities.

AGR, a global well management and consultancy provider, made the donation to Community Food Initiative North East (CFINE) and Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA).

Like many organisations, AGR’s festive celebrations are going virtual but rather than let the budget go unused, an Aberdeen colleague suggested the company donate the money to charity.

Companies across the UK have donated more than £1.3m so far from their annual Christmas budgets to good causes and AGR’s donation will be shared equally with CFINE and MHA.

AGR chief operating officer Andrew Stannard said: “This year has been immensely challenging for everyone but even more so for those facing food insecurity or struggling with their mental health.

“The pressure from the pandemic, lockdown and other restrictions have not only affected those already in need but it has also impacted charities across all sectors.

“CFINE and MHA do fantastic work in and around Aberdeen and we could not be prouder to help support them when they too are in need.”

Fiona Rae, deputy chief executive of CFINE, said: “This is such a great gesture and hugely appreciated by myself and all at CFINE.

“The AGR donation will be used to purchase additional Christmas goodies to include in the emergency food parcels – we are undertaking approximately 500 deliveries per week to all priority communities in Aberdeen.”

The cash from AGR will support MHA’s ACIS Adult Counselling service within Aberdeen. It costs the charity approximately £40 per hour to deliver counselling to clients but all sessions are delivered free to the user.