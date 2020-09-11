North-east fireworks event cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

A north-east fireworks display has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

Banchory and district round table (BADRT) runs the town’s bonfire night celebrations but have decided it will not go ahead.

They released a statement which said “with regret” they were forced to cancel the celebrations in November due to the pandemic but said they will return in 2021.

It said: “After a great deal of consideration it is with regret that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 BADRT Bonfire night celebrations and fireworks.

“We have considered a number of measures to save this year’s events but they have not proven to be viable in the current pandemic conditions.

“It is therefore with a heavy heart we have come to this decision. We look forward to welcoming you all to the 2021 event – the planning begins now to make that event bigger and better than ever.”