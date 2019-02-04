North-east fireworks boss warns ban ‘could lead to black market’

The owner of a north-east fireworks company today said tighter controls on the use of the explosives could lead to them being sold on the black market.

Mark Copland’s warning came as the Scottish Government launched a public consultation seeking views to help tackle the misuse of fireworks.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said she wants to hear the public’s views amid growing concern about fireworks and anti-social behaviour.

The feedback will influence ongoing discussions with the UK Government about legislation governing the sale of the bangers.

Mark, owner of Inverurie-based Fireworx Scotland, said: “I understand these regulations could be put in place to help the safety of the public, but you cannot vet every single person that comes into the shop to buy fireworks.

“By banning them or having strict regulations you could have a black market.

“It’s like working in a garage – you can sell a car to someone but you don’t know how they’ll go on to use that car.

“It’s the same with selling fireworks – you can’t be sure if it will stop people from abusing them.”

In order to accommodate those sensitive to noise, Mr Copland said his company designs low noise firework shows, thanks to the technology available.

He added: “It all depends if the fireworks are in the right hands.”

Ms Denham said: “From Hogmanay to summer festivals to Diwali and Bonfire Night, fireworks are a focal point of a range of celebrations through the year.

“Most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, but if used inappropriately or without respect for others they can cause great distress or even physical injury to people and to animals.

“From conversations with members of the public and emergency service workers I am aware of concern about the use and sale of fireworks to individuals.

“We want to work with others to reduce the negative impact of fireworks and the public’s voice is vital in shaping our approach going forward.”

The consultation will close on May 13.