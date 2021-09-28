Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east firestarter threatened to ‘butcher’ neighbour’s family in front of him

By Kathryn Wylie
28/09/2021, 6:00 am
Raymond Panton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A dispute between two rural north-east neighbours escalated to the point where one man threatened to “butcher” the other’s family.

Raymond Panton, was found outside a farmhouse near New Deer brandishing a three-foot pole and shouting that his neighbour had “gone too far this time”.

The 59-year-old told his neighbour he was “going to thrash him half to death” and “let him watch as he butchered half his family”.

He also threatened that he would “put his car in flames”.

‘You have gone too far’

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told Peterhead Sheriff Court: “At around 2.30am on July 13, 2020 the couple were asleep at home when they heard banging and shouting from outside.

“The accused was shouting at them ‘you have gone too far’.

“The complainer went outside and saw Panton in possession of a three-foot piece of piping. Panton told him he was going to thrash him half to death and let him watch as he butchered half his family.”

Just one week before this incident Panton had been spotted on the farm’s security system walking about with a petrol can and a lit cigarette. he was seen setting fire to a fence there, which the homeowners later found with one post “blackened”.

Custody provided change to ‘reset’

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew told the court the incidents stemmed from a “neighbour dispute” which had been exacerbated by Panton’s failure to take his mental health medication and drinking too much alcohol.

“He spent some time in custody prior to his latest community payback order served in October,” Mr Flowerdew added. “That appears to have been the reset he was requiring.

“Working with social work has changed the way he perceived things that were going on.”

Panton previously served time after being convicted of possessing two improvised shotguns without authority between April and August in 2014.

He earlier admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering threats of violence and threats to kill, being in possession of an offensive weapon, and a further charge of wilful fire-raising.

Unpaid work ordered

Sentencing was previously deferred for background reports and today Sheriff Robert McDonald told Panton, of Parkhill Stores, Greens, he must be under supervision for nine months and carry out 144 hours of unpaid work during that time period.

