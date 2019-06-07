North-east firefighters forced to flee as blaze rips through family home

Firefighters were forced to leave a blazing north-east building amid fears the roof could collapse.

At its height, around 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the property on Inn Brae, in Longside, just after 11.30am yesterday.

No one was believed to have been injured during the incident, however, the emergency services had to retreat after safety concerns were raised.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described the fire as being “well-developed”, with crews continuing to dampen down the scene through the night.

A spokesman added: “The fire had spread into the roof of the building and the crews were withdrawn. There was no danger to life.

“The stop message came through to us at 3.23pm.

“Crews were making progress with one aerial monitor and one jet.

“The last appliance remained at the scene until 6am today.”

Firefighters carried out an external survey of the building, a former manse which is now a family home, to determine how much damage had been caused to the first floor.

Pupils from Longside Primary School were let out of classes early due to the property’s close proximity to the school.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The fire posed no risk to the school building.

“Parents of children in P1-P4 were advised to collect their children slightly earlier than usual due to there being fewer parking spaces than normal.”