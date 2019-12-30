North-east fired up with events to see in new year – and decade

As the decade draws to a close, parties will get under way across the north-east to celebrate bringing in the new year.

Fireworks, live entertainment and fireballs are just some of the north-east offerings taking place tomorrow night to bring in 2020.

In Aberdeen, three musical acts are set to bring cheer to the city centre festivities.

Performing live on a stage at Schoolhill, Charlotte Holden is first to appear at 9pm, followed by The 101 at 9.45pm.

After this, One Night of Queen by Gary Mullen and The Works will take to the stage at 10.50pm, finishing just before midnight to get ready for a countdown to the annual fireworks display.

Free to attend, the main entrance to the event is at Schoolhill, at the junction of Back Wynd and Harriet Street.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Marie Boulton said: “There is always a great atmosphere in the city centre on Hogmanay. Our free street party is an excellent way to bring in the bells.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of people from across the city, throughout the region and further afield to Aberdeen for one of the biggest events on the Scottish social calendar.

“The Hogmanay celebrations is our last event in our festive schedule and what better way to signal the end of another fantastic Christmas in Aberdeen than with our annual street party.”

In Stonehaven, the fireballs ceremony will go forward again this year, and is planned to begin at 10pm, with music from pipe bands and drummers.

At midnight the fireballs are lit and the procession begins, walking up and down the High Street, before the last are thrown into the harbour at 12.25pm, followed by a fireworks display.

In Turriff, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will return for another year to entertain guests at The Haughs on Queen’s Road, alongside Empire the Band and Rainne Downey.

The event begins at 6.30pm and will run until 1.30am.