North-east fire station goes on fire

Firefighters battled a blaze in the North-east this afternoon – at their own fire station!

The incident happened just before 2pm at Ellon fire station.

Seven firefighters based at Ellon tackled the incident while an additional five from Oldmeldrum were also drafted in to help.

The crew from Ellon had only just returned from a call-out when the incident happened.

The fire started on the roof of the building.

Senior officer David Rout said: “As part of a refurbishment of all our stations in the north of Scotland, contractors were appointed to carry out repairs to the roof of our fire station at Ellon.

“A minor fire was inadvertently caused by these construction works at around 2pm earlier today.

“Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and had it extinguished in under five minutes.

“Roof repairs were carried out and the incident has not affected our ability to serve the public. The local community should not be concerned.”