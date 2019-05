Firefighters battled a blaze in an industrial skip.

A crew from Peterhead was sent to the fire on Blackhouse Way in the town at 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were on the scene for around half an hour.

He said: “We were asked to attend a fire in the Blackhouse Way area of Peterhead.

“It was an industrial skip that contained tyres.

“The call was received at 4.34pm and we had one crew in attendance.

“We left the scene at 5.01pm.