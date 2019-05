Firefighters are battling a blaze in a shipping container.

One crew is in attendance at the fire, which broke out at around 4.30pm on Blackhouse Way in Peterhead.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been asked to attend a fire in the Blackhouse Way area of Peterhead.

“It is believed to be a shipping container which is on fire.

“The call was received at 4.34pm and we have one crew in attendance at the moment.”