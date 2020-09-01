North-east fire crews called out to more than 2,000 incidents in past year

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to more than 2,000 incidents in the north-east in the past year.

A new report outlining a review of the local fire and rescue plan for 2020 in Aberdeenshire has highlighted the work firefighters have undertaken.

While the number of accidental dwelling fires decreased from 163 in 2018/19 to 155 in 2019/20, there has been a slight increase in the number of fire casualties and fatalities compared to last year.

The report, which will be discussed by Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee on Thursday, states the biggest cause of accidental house fires is cooking, which accounted for 396 of the 831 fires reported in the last five years.

Out of more than 800 incidents, 533 required no action from firefighters other than removing the item from the heat source and providing reassurance.

A total of 191 incidents required evacuation.

In 2019/20, there was 22 casualties reported, and two fatalities, compared with 20 casualties in 2018/19, and one fatality.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that although the numbers are quite low, it will continue to work with partners and communities to ensure the numbers are further reduced, and that there are no fatalities.

Crews are also often called to non-fire related emergencies, and in 2019/20 reported to 500 incidents, compared to 440 in 2018/19.

Of these 500, 156 were road traffic collisions, 86 were effecting entry, 56 were assisting other agencies, 31 were due to flooding, and 59 were to medical injuries.

There is now eight flood first responder stations in Aberdeenshire, as a result of several significant flooding events.

There was also 112 call outs to other non-fire related emergencies, which include animal rescues, rescue or release of persons, lift release, hazardous materials incidents, or the removal of objects from people.

In 2019/20, there were 181 non-fatal casualties in Aberdeenshire and 28 fatalities.

Of those fatal incidents, eight were in road traffic collisions, seven were medical incidents, five were in incidents where crews had to force entry to a property/vehicle, seven were due to other rescues or release of persons, and one was water-related.

The report, which will be discussed by councillors this week, states: “The current Local Fire and Rescue Plan has served us well and we are making progress against the priorities that were agreed. The service are currently progressing the expansion of the firefighters role and there is sufficient flexibility within the Local Plan to incorporate any expanded role into our priorities.

“Staff within the area are committed to making a full commitment to making our communities within Aberdeenshire safer.

“We have made significant progress in relation to the delivery of Home Fire Safety Visits and Community Safety and Engagement activity within the area since the beginning of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, this has been achieved through strong visible leadership, staff engagement, commitment to partnership working and developing our partnerships, and a willingness from all staff to contribute to making Aberdeenshire a safer place to live, work and visit.

“From an incident response perspective, we have responded along with partners to emergencies throughout Aberdeenshire. We will continue to build on this by working with partners through civil contingencies and the Local Resilience Partnership to ensure that joint training and exercising is conducted for the risks within Aberdeenshire and that staff are confident and competent in the roles that they undertake.”

There were also 231 deliberate fires set in 2019/20 compared with 257 the year before, and 848 unwanted fire signals, which was a drop from 1,028 in 2018/19.

Going forward, the main priorities for the fire service in Aberdeenshire are dealing with unintentional harm and home safety, non-fire emergencies, deliberate fire setting, non-domestic fire safety, unwanted fire alarm signals and emergency response and community resilience.