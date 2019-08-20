North-east fire crews aim to cut false calls

North-east fire crews are being called to false alarms once every three days on average, new figures show.

A report detailing the activity of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Banff and Buchan between the start of April and the end of June show fire officers attended 34 incidents where there was no emergency.

In a bid to reduce such incidents, fire crews have been visiting hospitals, factories, residential homes and leisure venues in the north-east to give advice on fire safety.

A new report that was to be presented to today’s meeting of Banff and Buchan area committee said: “Reducing this type of incident has a positive impact on local employers by reducing the interruption to businesses.

“It also benefits the wider community by reducing road risk through the reduction in the number of blue-light journeys made while responding to incidents that turn out to be a false alarm.”