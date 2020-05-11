North-east fire chief says safety is priority after rise in deaths

One of the north-east’s most senior firefighters has insisted safety measures are being taken after a rise in fire deaths.

The number of fatalities across Scotland has risen in recent weeks, and group commander Scott Symon said vulnerable people had been particularly badly affected.

But he said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remains committed to ensuring the safety of people across the north-east – and urged them to engage with the appropriate authorities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a message to councillors in Aberdeen, Mr Symon said: “We will continue to do all we can to enhance the safety from fire of vulnerable members of the community.

“Please continue to refer any individuals who would benefit from some fire service intervention during this time and/or promote fire safety as you have always done during any contact with persons you consider either at risk or with risk from fire.”