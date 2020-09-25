North-east films wanted for Doric Film Festival

Applications are now being accepted for a north-east film festival.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival is building on its success in previous events and is now accepting entries until November 1.

This year it is asking people to create films around the theme Jist Faar I Bide.

A total of nine awards will be spread equally across three categories – individuals, schools and community groups.

Each will receive £500 towards the cost of producing a five-minute film, which will be screened during an online event in Spring 2021.

The festival was brought together by Scots Radio director Frieda Morrison.

She said: “Ongoing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have prompted a change of format for this event, and we hope that the changes will encourage even more people to get even more creative in support of the festival.

“In previous years we have been heartened by the quality and diversity of entries and we are sure that the judges have a hard task ahead of them again this year.”

For more information, visit www.doricfilmfestival.com