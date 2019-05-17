North-east film director Jon Baird to work with Mel Gibson in next movie

A north-east film director is to work with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in his next movie.

Jon S Baird, who is from Peterhead and released the critically acclaimed Stan and Ollie earlier this year, has been signed up to direct Rothchild, starring Mel Gibson.

The movie, which is also set to star Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf, is described as a dark satire about New York’s super rich.

It will chart the journey of a charismatic outcast, Becket Rothchild, played by LaBeouf, who plans to work his way back into his family’s vast riches.

That puts him at loggerheads with the family’s patriarch Whitelaw, who will be portrayed by Gibson.

Along the way he will encounter his super-rich relatives, including frat boys, hipster artists and reality TV stars.

Keith Kjarval, who has been appointed to produce the film alongside Tyler Jackson, praised the director for his previous work.

He said: “Rothchild is a satirical and thrilling ride, and I am elated to be working with a filmmaker like Jon Baird, who not only has an incredible track record of guiding award-winning performances, but is crafting this film to be an action-packed cautionary tale on wealth and power.”

Rothchild, a pun on the name of the wealthy Rothschild group, was originally scripted in 2014 by John Patton Ford and will be produced by the Los Angeles-based company Unified Pictures.

It is due to go into production in New York later this year, and HanWay Films this week launched promotion for the film in Cannes.

The firm’s managing director Gabrielle Stewart said: “Baird has proved to be brilliant at edgy dark comedy, bringing Irvine Welsh’s Filth to life, then showed his mainstream chops with the beloved Stan And Ollie.

“Here he has a chance to combine all his skills and bring to life a real twist on the classic rags-to-riches story.

“The divide between the super rich and the rest of the world is an ever-growing one, and it’s both fun and fascinating to delve into its inner bowels along with our hero trying to scramble to the top and claim his piece.”

Jon, who was born and raised in Aberdeenshire, has worked with a number of producers including Martin Scorsese and Danny Boyle.

He wrote, directed and produced Filth in 2013, an adaptation of the novel by Irvine Welsh starring James McAvoy, to critical acclaim.

He also directed the 2008 football hooligan biopic Cass.