North-east film director Jon Baird throws support behind SNP

Film director Jon S Baird has thrown his support behind the SNP in a bid to defeat the Conservatives in key national seats.

The film-maker behind Scottish Bafta-winning film Stan and Ollie and Filth has been out campaigning in his home town of Peterhead with SNP candidate Paul Robertson.

Mr Robertson is competing in the Banff and Buchan seat against incumbent Tory David Duguid, Labour’s Brian Balcombe and the Liberal Democrats’ Alison Smith.

The region flipped to the Conservatives in 2017 and has a significant pro-Brexit vote.

The director described Thursday’s vote as “the most important election in his lifetime” and urged voters to turn out to help dislodge the Tory candidates across the country.

He said: “I was born and raised in the north-east of Scotland and have never stopped wanting the best for it. I’ve also always taken a keen interest in politics having studied it at university.

“My late grandmother, Jeanie Lamb, was a local Conservative councillor and would be ashamed at the extremist direction that the party has taken, doing deals with the likes of Nigel Farage.

“Brexit has unfortunately turned out to be a big con in my opinion.

“And if Boris Johnson gets in I honestly think it will lead to substantial economic damage in the north-east, because he seems prepared to sell out anyone just to deliver this dangerous vanity project.

“His lies appear to be never ending and his alleged plans to auction off the NHS to Donald Trump are really worrying.

“I therefore hope the Tories are removed from government and feel the SNP are definitely the best equipped to do that right across the north-east of Scotland.”

Mr Robertson said: “I’m delighted to have Jon Baird’s support. For many honest Conservative voters, the party led by Boris Johnson is unrecognisable and people cannot fathom voting for a man who is so obviously unfit to be Prime Minister. A vote for the SNP on Thursday is a vote to reject almost a decade of Tory austerity and to lock Boris Johnson out of 10 Downing Street.”