North-east film club to screen classic movies

A north-east film club will screen two movies at its next event.

American Civil War drama The General, starring Buster Keaton, will be shown by the Tullynessle Hall Film Club.

It takes place at the Tullynessle and Forbes Hall near Alford next Thursday at 7.30pm.

The other movie being screened is The Pianist Of Yarmouk, which tells the story of a musician forced to flee to Germany from Syria.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Tullynessle Hall Film Club was set up with funding from the UK Film Council and is a member of the British Federation of Film Societies.

It aims to show films not shown in other cinemas.

For more information about the Tullynessle Hall Film Club contact the group’s committee on tullynesslehallfilmclub@gmail.com

There are more details about the club and its full programme at tullynessleandforbeshall.co.uk/filmclub.asp