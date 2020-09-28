North-east film club to go ahead with Covid-19 measures

A north-east film club preparing for its new season will be taking Covid-19 safety measures.

Tullynessle Hall Film Club’s 2020/2021 programme begins on Thursday October 8 with a screening of Judy starring Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland.

It takes place at the Tullynessle and Forbes Hall in Alford.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the usual refreshments will not be supplied although people are invited to bring their own.

A statement from the club about the safety measures said: “Facemasks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed.

“Also, due to Covis-19 restrictions, we have to note contact details of those people who attend.

“If you are intending to come, it would be a great help in speeding up admission on the night.”

To contact Tullynessle Hall Film Club about the event email tullynesslehallfilmclub@gmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/339WFq5