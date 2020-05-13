North-east fighter jets escort US bomber over North Sea

North-east fighter jets have carried out a training exercise with a US bomber over the North Sea.

The US B1B Lancer bomber was conducting a long-range nonstop training flight from the United States to mainland Europe and back.

It was escorted over the North Sea by Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth while it conducted midair refuelling prior to returning to the US across the Atlantic.

One of the Typhoon pilots was Major “NEWTL” Campbell, a US Air Force exchange officer, who said: “It was fantastic for 1(F) Squadron to escort the B-1B Lancer through UK airspace after its mission in the Baltic region.

“It was particularly humbling for me to play my part in this mission, escorting an American bomber in an RAF Typhoon as it flew through NATO airspace.”

Group Captain Roger Elliott, the director of the Joint Force Air Component Headquarters that over saw the training sortie, said: “These flying missions illustrate what the Royal Air Force is all about; opportunities for the RAF to work together with our NATO allies developing our understanding of each other’s operating procedures and capabilities.

“By operating alongside the USAF, we demonstrate our capability, flexibility, and our commitment to NATO.”