North-east festival vows it will go ahead – with restricted schedule

Organisers of a north-east arts extravaganza have said its programme of events will have to be scaled back – but insisted it is still scheduled to go ahead.

The fourth biennial Findhorn Bay Festival is due to be held in September with dozens of events taking place across the Moray area.

More than 10,000 people attended the last time it was held in 2018, with people travelling from across the country to take part.

Organisers have said they are “closely monitoring” the coronavirus guidance and still hope to hold a scaled-back festival later in the year.

Friendly Fest in Keith, due to be held on May 2 at the town’s Kynoch Park football ground, has been moved to September 12 because of the pandemic.

