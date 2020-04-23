North-east ferry provider confirms new government contract

Ferry services between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles will continue to be operated by Serco after the company signed a new contract with the Scottish Government.

The firm has operated the Serco NorthLink service since 2012, and the new contract will take effect on June 30.

Since then, the number of passengers using the service linking the north-east to Orkney and Shetland has risen by 18%.

And as part of the new six-year deal, Serco has committed to introducing improvements for passengers.

Those include a “smart ticketing” system and a green travel campaign to reduce emissions.

Terminal facilities will also be improved on its routes, along with passenger information systems.

Kevin Craven, Serco’s chief executive UK and Europe, said: “Serco is delighted to have been awarded this new contract with Scottish Ministers and to have the opportunity to continue to provide this lifeline service for the Northern Isles for another six years.

“We are very proud of our performance since we first won the contract in 2012, during which time we have improved almost every aspect of the service while also significantly reducing the annual subsidy and thereby lowering the burden on the Scottish taxpayer.

“Serco will now build on that track record and success to bring further improvements in the coming years for the communities and businesses of the Northern Isles.”