North-east ferry provider announces Covid-19 timetable changes

A ferry provider serving the north-east has introduced a new temporary timetable for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Serco NorthLink Ferries, has announced the changes in an effort to continue providing essential services throughout the crisis.

It comes after the operator implemented restrictions to allow only necessary travel for island residents, key workers and those travelling to provide medical support to relatives.

From Sunday, one vessel will travel between Aberdeen and Lerwick on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and will travel in the opposite direction on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Journeys from Aberdeen to Kirkwall will take place on Thursdays and Sundays, going in the opposite direction on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Passenger vessel MV Hamnavoe will continue to operate two trips a day.

The provider’s freight service will continue to provide daily connections.

Managing director Stuart Garrett said: “The wellbeing of our passengers and staff is always our top priority and since the outset of Covid-19 we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure their health and safety.

“We will continually review the changing situation and shape our response in line with the most recent guidance from Government and health officials.

“It’s for this reason that we are now introducing a temporary revised timetable to support essential lifeline services while responding to the reduction in passenger footfall.”