North-east father and daughter duo join national campaign

A north-east father and daughter have joined a national campaign to protect Scotland’s heritage.

Graeme and Merryn Benson, from Kintore, are part of a film created by National Trust for Scotland, where members pledge their continued support for the conservation charity.

The family joined the trust as members three years ago, and have toured many properties in Aberdeenshire, including Merryn’s favourite Castle Fraser.

Graeme said: “We are proud members of the National Trust for Scotland because not only are we helping protect some of Scotland’s most significant places and spaces, but we are also getting to enjoy visiting them every single week.

“We have taken so many extended family trips to various properties over the past few years and they are now some of our fondest family memories.”

Merryn said she enjoyed being part of the film campaign.

She added: “I loved my day filming with my dad. It was fun meeting people and I enjoyed learning the lines and having my photo taken.”