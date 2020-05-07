North-east fashion team awarded grant to promote heritage

A multi-disciplinary research team from RGU has been awarded £1.3 million to promote traditional fashion heritage.

The team of academics, from Robert Gordon University’s Computing, Art and Creative and Cultural Business schools received £499,377 from the Arts and Humanities Research Council plus £844,349 matched funding resources from all partners.

The project will bring together RGU academics with Shanghai academics and industry partners.

The team will explore how immersive technologies could be used to preserve and promote the history and heritage of traditional fashion and textile products.

Lead Dr Yang Jiang said: “Our aim is to use modern, immersive technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) to preserve the history and heritage of traditional fashion and textile products.

“Fashion has embraced computer technology, with online sales continuing to grow and fashion film increasingly being used to market creative designs.

“This presents an opportunity to use immersive technology to educate and shape an alternative and sustainable future for the design, production and use of traditional textiles.”