North-east fashion outlet looking for mature model to showcase new clothes

A north-east fashion outlet is bucking the trend by looking for a mature model to showcase its clothes.

The Croft House is an online retailer based in the Peterhead area specialising in high-quality Scottish knitwear.

Owner Louise Hepworth is now aiming to recruit an older model for a photoshoot in a bid to bring more diversity to the fashion business.

The Croft House sells clothes to customers of all ages, from teenagers to people over the age of 80.

She said: “Normally we have younger girls come model for us but our customer base is incredibly varied from 18-year-olds up to whatever age so we have a big demographic of customer.

“I thought we would try and represent an older customer base and get someone in to represent our clothes but it is harder to find someone like that.

“We decided to widen the call by creating an appeal to find someone with silver or grey hair so that people can see someone similar to them modelling the clothes.

“It is good to see someone identify with those wearing the clothes as it helps them visualise what they would look like in them.”

Louise appealed for models with silver or grey hair, cut to bob length or longer.

The model is required to be a size eight to 10 because the knitwear has already been made.

And the model should ideally be at least 5ft 6in tall.

Louise believes the fashion industry is gradually beginning to change its focus on hiring younger women for the role with older people now being involved in campaigns.

And she hopes her business will also open up the door again in the future to give other women opportunities.

Louise added: “The fashion industry has long been criticised for its use of young, overly-skinny models on the catwalk.

“In today’s society where we talk about diversity and acceptance more than ever, there are changes being made.

“Some stores are now featuring mannequins with more diverse body shapes so customers can see garments on models more representative of their own body type.

“On the catwalk, some designers are also showing more diversity and it is becoming more common in advertising.”

Anyone who matches the description and is available for a half-day shoot in a studio near Aberdeen on Wednesday April 22 can apply by emailing the business.

Applications should include a recent full-length photograph of aspiring models fully clothed and a head shot. They should be sent to models@thecrofthouse.com along with their name and contact details.

Professional photographs are not required.