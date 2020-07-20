North-east farming museum to reopen this week

A north-east farming museum is to open this week.

Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, in Aden Country Park, will reopen on Wednesday following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “To keep everyone safe we’ve introduced a new online booking system, hand sanitising points and one-way system among other measures.

“Alongside the well-loved farming exhibits there’ll be family-friendly craft activities and a chance to be ‘Scarecrow of the Week’ – watch this space!”

“So plan your visit now, and enjoy a day out at Aden Country Park – the refurbished playpark, Victorian arboretum and 230 acres of landscape are waiting to be explored, the cafe is selling takeaways and park toilets are open.”

Museum opening hours will be 11am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

To book a free, timed slot, go to https://bit.ly/2Wj7vpO