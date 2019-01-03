North-east farming family nominated for Scotch Beef award

A north-east farming family has been nominated for a beef award.

The Christie family, who own a farm at Midtown of Glass, near Huntly, have been announced as finalists in the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year.

The gong is aimed at recognising the commitment of Scottish farmers, as well as raising the profile of the work that goes into creating Scotch Beef.

The family run a pure Simmental and Simmental cross suckler herd on their 157-hectare farm.

Mr Christie said: “The pedigree bulls have exceeded our expectations in such a short time and it has added another valuable income stream to the business.”

