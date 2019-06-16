North-east farmers raise £16,000 for charity

A record-breaking number of people showed up at an annual show-judging event held in memory of a north-east journalist.

The event, which took place on Friday at Berryleys in Keith, raised £16,000 to be split between this year’s chosen charities of farming charity RSABI and Macmillan Cancer Care.

The annual event was first launched following the sudden death of Press and Journal agricultural journalist Joe Watson at the age of 43 in March 2014.

North East Regional Chairman for NFU Scotland Davie Winton said: “It was a tremendous night; the generosity of sponsors was amazing and the people buying in the auction have raised an incredible amount of money for our charities.

“The level of support and sponsorship this event generates every year shows how highly Joe was regarded.

“And it is always a pleasure to meet up with Joe’s mother Mirren and his brothers.”