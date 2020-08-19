North-east farmers named Soil Association ambassadors

Two north-east farmers have been named among the successful applicants for the Soil Association Scotland’s Farmer Ambassador programme.

Louise Munro of Mosshead Farm, Peterhead, and Nikki Yoxall of Howemill, Huntly, will be trained in smartphone video production and storytelling along with 22 other ambassadors, allowing them to showcase the benefits of nature and climate-friendly farming to the public and policy makers.

Training will take place online with journalist and broadcaster Anna Jones and filmmaker Alex Price of Just Farmers.

Soil Association Scotland director Aoife Behan says: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters are a vital part of the solution to the challenges of climate change, nature loss and ill-health we all face.

“By producing food in ways that nurture people, the environment and the rural economy, they meet those challenges head-on. We want to give those farmers the tools to show people how they do it.

“We are proud to welcome such a brilliant, diverse bunch into the programme, and look forward to seeing and sharing what they produce after the training in October.”

For more information click here