North-east farmers’ market to return next week

A farmers’ market is set to return to a north-east community next weekend.

Aboyne Farmers’ Market has not been held since the country went into lockdown in March.

However, as restrictions continue to ease, the market has announced its return next Saturday.

The decision follows discussions with Aberdeenshire Council.

In a statement, organisers said: “After working closely with the council over the last month, we are pleased to say that the Aboyne Farmers Market will be going ahead on Saturday August 8 on Aboyne Green from 10am to 2pm.

“Please note social distancing measures will be in place.

“Hand sanitisers will be available at various points throughout the market – please use on arrival of the market and at frequent intervals while in the market.

“There will be a clearly marked one way system in operation round the market with entry and exit points at each stall with queuing at two-metre intervals.

“We would encourage you to shop and go or if you can place your order with any of the stall holders prior to market day for collection please do so.

“Whilst not a requirement to wear a face mask it is advisable to have one available.

“Many stalls will be by card payments only or preferred contactless card payment.

“A list of stalls will be posted next week.”