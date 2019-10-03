North-east farmers get creative with hay bale art

Young farmers have been busy making art out of hay bales to raise money for charity.

They have been creating colourful characters as part of a national competition run by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

Each farmer involved in the competition is raising money for charities supporting patients and their families affected by cancer.

Donations will be given to Friends of Anchor, Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Echt Young Farmers group is involved this year.

Sarah Phillips, secretary of the group, said: “This is the first year that we are taking part.

“Once we got our heads around what we had to do, it was easier to start.

“There were eight members helping to make the design.

“We needed a couple of tractors because bales are not the easiest things to move.

“This year we are raising money for Friends of Anchor.

“A lot of us recently took part in the Anchor Wipeout so we thought we would continue and raise as much money as possible.

“The bales can be found just off the Kingswells roundabout so a lot of people can see them and there have been a lot of positive responses.”

Competition rules state that the artworks must be in place all this week until Sunday.

Kim Livesey, national chairwoman for the SAYFC, said: “Once again the bale art which has been created around the country is spectacular.

“This year’s theme, which ties in with the national campaign, was to raise awareness of local cancer charities.

“This has been fully supported by the clubs taking part, with many even raising money for their chosen charity also.”

The Echt team unfortunately didn’t make the list of finalists in the contest, with the winner to be revealed later this month.