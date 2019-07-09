North-east farmer’s anger after nine sheep injured in dog attack

A north-east farmer today hit out at irresponsible dog owners after his sheep were attacked and injured by an out-of-control animal.

Police are investigating after a dog attacked nearly a dozen of the flock in a field near Balmedie on Sunday night.

A witness to the attack described how the dog backed the sheep into a corner then started biting the terrified animals indiscriminately.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, said at least nine of his sheep were hurt – and two might need to be put down.

He said: “My son saw the sheep were going wild and had gone down to see what was happening.

“It was there he noticed a dog and phoned me about it.

“He was pursuing the dog in a tractor because it had been chasing the sheep into a corner and biting them.

“He probably spent a good 45 minutes chasing it, trying to get it to leave, but it kept coming back into the field.”

It’s thought the dog may have escaped because its owner could not be found after the attack.

PC Alan Mitchell said: “Police are investigating a report of sheep worrying involving a dog which was light brown in colour at a farm between Balmedie and Blackdog at around 8pm on Sunday. Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to contact police on 101.

“I would take this opportunity to again remind dog owners that farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.”

When the dog finally left the scene, the farmer had to assess the damage to his 40-strong flock.

He said: “One of my friends and my father-in-law came down to try to catch the sheep so they could see which were hurt.

“At the moment we have nine sheep in our shed which have injuries.

“However, I’m going to be taking the rest in and see if there are any more injured.

“The dog was grabbing anything it could.

“I believe there will be more hurt.

“Thankfully, so far I haven’t had to put any down, but there are two which have really deep cuts to their legs and joints.”