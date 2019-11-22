North-east farmer creates new app to help save lives

A north-east farmer has joined forces with a technology company to design a smartphone app which aims to cut agricultural deaths.

Marc Skivington approached Insiso to build the software as part of a bid to halt the number of fatalities.

Mr Skivington came up with the idea while working for John Forbes at Slainspark Farm, near Kinneff.

There were 39 recorded deaths in the farming sector in 2018-19 and this was the driving force behind the move.

The app allows farmers to log details of any machinery defects and all necessary actions and repairs digitally.

It is hoped this will improve efficiency, consistency and safety across the sector.

Mr Skivington secured a £5,000 development grant from Scottish Enterprise to work with Robert Gordon University and was also awarded a £10,000 business grant from Aberdeenshire Council so he could team up with Insiso.

That allowed him to move the project forward and make sure the safety app worked as planned.

Arrash Nekonam, managing director of Insiso, said: “We knew we could develop the best software solution to address these issues.”