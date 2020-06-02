North-east farm shop closes until further notice

A north-east farm shop has closed its doors until further notice.

The Tin Coo farm shop and cafe had transformed into a grocery and delivery service during lockdown but have now decided to shut down until further notice.

Based in Banchory Devenick, the store sold fresh produce to local people but with a lack of orders coming in recently, they have closed down from this month.

In a statement, the shop thanked their loyal staff and customers for continuing to support them through a tough period.

It said: “After much thought and deliberation we have decided to close the shop and delivery service after tomorrow, 1st of June.

“We have worked our hardest to keep things going through the last few months but various factors mean it can’t continue at the moment.

“We want to thank the amazing staff that have given it their all despite these horrible times, and all the loyal customers who have kept placing orders week on week. We really do appreciate it.

“We are going to take some time to re-evaluate things and see where the next road is going to take us.”