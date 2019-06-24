North-east FareShare initiative receives £270,000 grant

A politician has praised a social enterprise after it was awarded a six-figure grant.

Kevin Stewart MSP has congratulated Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) following news the group will receive £270,320 over three years for its FareShare programme.

The money, from superstore chain Asda, is part of a wider Fight Hunger Create Change fund launched last year.

FareShare takes food that cannot be sold in shops because of packaging errors or a short shelf life, but is still good to eat, and redistributes it to community groups.

Mr Stewart said: “This is a great example from Asda on how supermarket giants can invest well in their communities.

“£270,320 is going a long way to enable FareShare services across Grampian to expand even further. It will help get more meals to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

The MSP added: “We are one of the richest countries in the world and no one here should need to rely on a foodbank to stop them starving.

“While this dire reality is the case for so many it is vital that we appreciate businesses such as Asda for the practical support they give.”