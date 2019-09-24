North-east family’s worry over break

A father-of-two has spoken of his disappointment after finding out his family holiday is in jeopardy.

David Milne, 48, from Buckie, was due to travel to Turkey in three weeks with wife Leanne, 36, and kids Eilidh, 10, and Aidan, 13.

But the offshore worker said the family have been left anxiously searching for a replacement holiday, with prices for alternatives shooting up since Thomas Cook folded.

He said they also face a long wait for a refund from the collapsed package holiday firm.

David said: “We’re trying to book any option we can to get a family holiday.

“The kids have been really disappointed because they love going on holiday.

“We are Atol protected but it will take up to two months to get our money back.

“I’m more worried about the people that have lost their jobs.”