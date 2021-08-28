Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

North-east family’s pleas for equality of cancer research funding after brain tumour claims father

By David Mackay
28/08/2021, 6:00 am
Andrew Mackie, 44, died in February 2003 from a brain tumour. Photo supplied by Brain Tumour Research
An Aberdeenshire family is preparing to take an emotional walk to fund a cure for a condition which killed their father and husband.

Andrew Mackie died from a brain tumour in February 2003 when he was just 44 years old.

Next month his wife Moira and two daughters Laura and Sarah will walk from Dinnet, where Mr Mackie was from, to Cambus o’May, where his wife grew up.

The family is joining a national Walk for Hope on September 25 to support charity Brain Tumour Research while pleading for more cash to be devoted to finding a cure.

Early signs of tumour

Mr Mackie, who was known as Mac to his friends, started having seizures in August 1999 and went to the GP amid concerns he could have epilepsy.

However, with his eyesight deteriorating, he had a scan which detected the growing mass.

A biopsy in early 2000 confirmed he had a brain tumour.

Andrew Mackie on holiday with daughters Sarah and Laura in Florida. 

Daughter Sarah Mackie, 32, said: “He had radiotherapy for six weeks and that did help him for about a year but then he started to deteriorate again. He went for another scan, which revealed the tumour was growing.”

In early 2002 he had an operation but doctors decided it was too risky to remove the whole tumour.

After another year his condition deteriorated further, when he made the decision to take palliative chemotherapy.

Sarah added: “It was the last thing they could offer him, and my dad was like, ‘Well I’m taking it, I’ll try anything at this precise moment’.

“He said: ‘I just want a little bit longer with my family’, so he went for that for another six weeks.”

Family’s plea for more research funding

Mr Mackie spent his final weeks at home with his family after returning from a spell at Roxburghe House in Aberden.

His family described his final days as “upsetting” while glad he was able to be at home.

Now they are calling for more government-funded research to find a cure for brain tumours – amid concerns just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is spent in the area.

Sarah said: “It’s ridiculous that the government just gives 1% of the budget to brain tumour research because all cancers are bad.

Andrew Mackie with wife Moira. 

“I think it should be a bit more spread even. You shouldn’t just pick one cancer over another to give more money to. It’s not really fair.

“I am really hoping that the government sees that they need to try and divide that money up a bit better.

“Even if it was a bit more, even if brain tumours got 10% funding, that’s still a fair amount of money to help in doing the research to try and find some more things.”

The family’s walk to support charity Brain Tumour Research funds research centres in the UK while campaigning for more investment to find a cure.

Donations to support the Mackie family’s eight-mile Walk For Hope can be made online here

 