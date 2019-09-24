North-east family’s despair over holiday to Turkey

An Aberdeen woman has spoken of her disappointment that her family will now miss out on their holiday to Turkey.

Natasha Menzies, 32, from Kincorth, was due to travel to Dalaman in Turkey for two weeks in October with her partner, William Clark, in-laws Ann and William Clark plus her four children Ayva, 14, Aaryn, 12, Harvey, 5, and Lilly, 4, and niece Summer, 11.

She said: “We told the kids that they might not be going on holiday and the younger ones didn’t really understand so we told them there might not be enough pilots to fly the plane.

We had booked the holiday at the end of last year and there isn’t anything we can really do about it.

“We are gutted we are not going and I think the kids feel 100% worse.

“The kids keep asking if we can just get another plane – they are too young to understand.”

The family are hoping to be able to book elsewhere get a refund from their cancelled holiday.