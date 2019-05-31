North-east family’s bid to raise vital funds for ME research

A north-east family is gearing up to take part in the Kiltwalk to continue a 13-year-old quest to raise money for ME research.

The Moran family has raised more than £20,000 so far.

Jim Moran, from Peterhead, said the fundraising has been done to honour his wife, Maureen, who has had ME for 30 years. Fundraising started in 2006 with their grandaughter Natalie.

Jim said: “Our granddaughter was only 10 when she took upon herself to raise money for her ‘nunny’ for ME.

“She lived in a farmhouse at the time and invited family to a cake and biscuit sale.”

Natalie won’t make the Kiltwalk this Sunday as she is pregnant and about to give birth to Jim and Maureen’s second great-grandchild.

But grandson Jax is travelling up from Dunfermlime to take part while two other grandchildren, Miller and Daisy, will be there from Stuartfield.

The little ones will be taking part in the five-mile Wee Wander from the Rudolph Steiner School in Camphill into Duthie Park.

Jim and grandson Miller who – at the age of 11 now qualifies for the longer 15-mile Big Stroll – will stride out from Crathes Castle.