North-east family visit schools to teach pupils essential lifesaving skills

A family aiming to teach children essential life-saving skills has already visited three schools.

Margaret McWilliam, alongside her husband Ian and daughter Jade, 18, were in Kemnay Academy last week to give the pupils CPR training.

The family, who are from Kintore, hope to teach young people the skills to be confident enough to potentially save a life if the need for CPR arises.

Margaret, 45, said: “Jade had a cardiac arrest. She is Britain’s smallest open heart surgery survivor.

“We are doing it for British Heart Foundation Scotland and we run our volunteering fundraising group too. We just started getting more involved with the group, and thinking of ways we could help.

“We’ve been teaching CPR for the last year.”

The three of them have already been to Kintore Primary School and Hatton of Fintray Primary School to teach primary 6 and 7 pupils, and went to Kemnay Academy to teach S4, S5 and S6.

It’s hoped Kemnay Academy will be the first in the north-east to have all children taught the skill.

The couple’s other daughter Iona, 14, a Kemnay Academy pupil, also attended Thursday’s event.

Margaret said: “Jade had a cardiac arrest, so it’s important to us that everyone knows what to do.

“The reason we went to the school is because the British Heart Foundation has joined up with local authorities to teach every single school leaver CPR.

“We thought why stop with school leavers, we’d like to teach all children.

“So we’ve been doing that for the last few months.

“I just think it’s so important, it should be in the curriculum.”

Since the sessions at the three schools, the family have already received messages from other schools, including Westhill Academy and Midmill Primary School, hoping that they will also come to give demonstrations.

Part of the talk also discusses training kids in how to use defibrillators.

Margaret said: “It makes me happy that everyone is happy to learn.

“Some of them might already know it from Scouts and Girl Guides. There’s places in Europe that teach all kids from primary school.

“I believe everybody should be able to do CPR. People shouldn’t be scared to do it.

“The kids have just been fantastic.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Deborah Donaldson, principal teacher of guidance at Kemnay Academy, added: “We didn’t catch them all, but we are planning to at a later point.

“In addition, we plan to get our S1-3 trained as well.”

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for North and North East Scotland said: “We are hugely grateful to the McWilliam family for everything they do to help support the work of the British Heart Foundation in Scotland and their recent CPR training sessions at Kemnay Academy will have a lasting impact in the local community.

“Learning CPR is something we would encourage everyone to do because sadly less than one in twelve people in Scotland survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“Their chances of surviving can be greatly increased, however, if somebody performs CPR on them and that’s why sessions like this are so important.”