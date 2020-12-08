North-east family raise £4,000 for Charlie House in fundraising challenge

More than 200 people have taken part in a charity fundraising challenge created by a north-east family.

Joanne Jamieson and her family, from Insch, came up with Run for Rory earlier in lockdown, as a way to keep daughter Mollie occupied.

The Insch family wanted to give money to Charlie House, which supports their son Rory, who has cerebral palsy.

Jo, alongside her husband Euan and their two children, had to shield for almost five months.

The challenge, which was running the length of November, started off with a few friends, and ended up seeing 238 people take part, with a total distance of 1,450km covered, and £4,005 raised.

Jo said: “For those five months we had no carers, no visitors and like most people, just basically functioned as a family of four on our own.

“Whilst Mollie has always been so accepting of Rory’s abilities and disabilities, it became more of an issue for her as he was her only playmate. She knew from various video calls with friends that they were playing with their siblings and sadly that made Mollie realise how little Rory could do.

“This made us use our imaginations and we talked about what Rory might do if he hadn’t been born with the difficulties that he has. We actually had quite a lot of fun coming up with ideas.

“We also discussed how little we had travelled with Rory because of the restrictions we faced with Rory being in a wheelchair. We sat and speculated about where we would have taken him and the different places all over the world we might have visited. Mollie at one point asked ‘how fast do you think Rory would be able to run?’ and then ‘how far do you think he could run?'”

© Joanne Jamieson

Jo added: “As I racked my brain for a way to raise money, Mollie kept asking if Rory could run, would he do the RunGarioch like her and I said probably and she said ‘well I could run for Rory’.

“I suggested that maybe we could get some friends to ‘Run for Rory’ and maybe if they did 5k, then asking them to donate £5 wouldn’t be too much to ask.”

The family requested that everyone who took part took a Charlie Dog, the charity mascot, with them on the challenge.

Jo said: “We asked people to wear Charlie Dog with them during their run – something that showed Charlie Dog running or walking. We also asked that people send us a photo so we could have a wee album of those who had taken part.

“We never imagined, although we should have realised by now, just how much support we would get and have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have taken part. I think one of the appeals was that families could take part, as 5k wasn’t too much of a push for the kids.”

The money raised will go towards Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families.

Walkers and runners took part from all over Scotland, including Orkney, the Isle of Harris, Moray, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Glasgow, Perth, Edinburgh and Forfar.

People also got involved from further afield, including England, Germany, Houston and Australia.

A gallery wall has been created in Rory’s room made up with pictures of the participants to show all the support they received.

Jo added: “Charlie House was a huge support to us during lockdown and honestly made the whole experience just a bit more bearable for us.

“I was well aware of the difficulties facing the charity with such a reduction on monies being raised and events being cancelled, but was also painfully aware of the difficulties everyone was facing so was finding it hard to try and appeal to people for money.

“We have been asked if we will make it an annual event as everyone enjoyed it so much so maybe every November we will do it.

“The main thing for us as a family though is a massive thank you for the support because it is overwhelming to have so many people be a part of it.”