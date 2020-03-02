North-east family furious after son, 9, told to wait weeks for doctor appointment

A north-east family has hit out after a schoolboy with a lump on his neck was told to wait weeks to see a doctor.

Angela Strachan became concerned when she noticed her nine-year-old son Tai had developed a lump on his neck and her partner – Tai’s stepdad – went to Mintlaw Group Practice to ask for an appointment.

But they claim they were advised there were no appointments available when they requested one on January 28.

They were then advised to call the surgery at a specific time three days later to try to book him in.

According to Mrs Strachan, 32, her family called on January 31 as advised but could not reach anyone to speak to at the surgery before all the appointments were taken.

They found themselves in the same position the following week – so wrote a letter of complaint to the surgery as they were facing the possibility of calling back again on February 14.

They feared he would not get to see a doctor until mid-March – more than a month after they noticed the lump.

Tai was eventually given an appointment on February 14 – soon after the Evening Express raised the matter with the practice leaders via Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Angela, who works as a postwoman, said: “We were told the lump is likely to be the aftermath of chickenpox and he is having a further test just to make sure.

“When you think of what we had to do to get an appointment it is unbelievable – and this is for a child.

“As a mum your first priority is for your kids to be safe and well and we just wanted him to be able to see someone.

“Thankfully Tai is fine now.

“Hopefully the improvements that the practice has introduced make a difference.”

Mandy Summers, practice manager for Mintlaw Medical Group, said: “While I cannot comment on an individual patient, I can confirm that there has been some disruption to our appointment booking system over the last three weeks ahead of the introduction of a new system.

“Our new system, of which the first phase came into force on February 10, will see patients asked a series of questions regarding their condition by our administration team.

“All the information provided by patients will be reviewed daily by one of our GPs and an advanced nurse practitioner and then an appointment with the right person, based on a patient’s need, will be allocated.”

Leaders of the practice advised people with concerns about particularly worrying symptoms to ask for urgent same-day appointments.