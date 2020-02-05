North-east family fear they will never get justice after Aaron’s body dumped on street

Loved ones of a former soldier whose body was dumped on a street fear they will never get justice.

The body of Aaron Rossiter, 25, was discovered close to a shed on Ythan Terrace in Ellon on the morning of August 29 2019 – the day after he died in a nearby flat.

His sister Nikita Rossiter has led a major campaign to change the law after making the shocking discovery that her brother’s body was moved. She found out that this was not an offence in Scotland.

The 24-year-old wrote to Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf urging him to introduce an “Aaron’s law” so that moving a body – and failing to report a death – become specific offences. More than 6,200 have signed Nikita’s petition.

Mr Yousaf has written to her giving no firm guarantees of a change in the law, but offered to discuss the matter further. He said he cannot comment on, or intervene, in individual cases during live investigations.

A Crown Office spokesman told the Evening Express the probe is still ongoing.

After receiving the letter, Nikita said: “I am thankful for Mr Yousaf’s reply and understand the investigation process has to run its course. But we don’t feel we are getting justice.

“There needs to be laws in place so that people who move a body can be charged.”

In his letter, Mr Yousaf said: “I am sorry to learn about your brother’s death and I would like to offer my sincere condolences to you and your family. I appreciate this has been a very distressing time for you all, particularly in view of the circumstances surrounding his death.

“I trust you will appreciate I cannot comment on, or intervene in, individual cases and I understand there is an ongoing investigation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“While there are no specific laws criminalising either the failure to report a person’s death or the removal of a body without notifying the appropriate authorities, there are a number of offences which may be used to prosecute such behaviour, depending on the facts and circumstances of the particular case.

“For example, where it is done with the intent of preventing the discovery of the death, or if concealing the person’s death was the result of criminal activity, this may be prosecuted as an offence of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

“My officials would be happy to discuss this matter further with you if you would find it helpful to do so.”

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon on August 29 2019. The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing.

“The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”